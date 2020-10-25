Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $91.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSM shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

