Tap Hits Market Capitalization of $55.73 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 36.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, Tap has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. Tap has a market cap of $55.73 million and approximately $341,904.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00034088 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $583.38 or 0.04493170 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00303372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029863 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.