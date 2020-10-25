Taseko Mines Limited to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter.
Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter.
Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.34.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth about $58,000.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
