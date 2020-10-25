Taseko Mines Limited to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.10.

Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.