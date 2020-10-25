Taseko Mines (TGB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter.

Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

