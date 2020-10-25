Taseko Mines (TGB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TGB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 699,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,457. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.