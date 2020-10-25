TD Securities Downgrades Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) to Tender

TD Securities cut shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a hold rating to a tender rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CXO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Concho Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Concho Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.76.

CXO stock opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Concho Resources by 53.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the second quarter worth about $43,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Concho Resources by 57.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Concho Resources by 59.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 726.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

