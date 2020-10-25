TD Securities Lowers Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$240.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$240.00 price target on Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Income Fund from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$218.40.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$195.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$204.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$199.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32. Boyd Group Income Fund has a one year low of C$125.01 and a one year high of C$231.52.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.29) by C$0.96. The company had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$445.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.899037 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

