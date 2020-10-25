TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TMVWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of TeamViewer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

Shares of TeamViewer stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.