Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.259 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

