Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT Raised to $13.50 at Raymond James

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 32.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 789,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.