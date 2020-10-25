Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $11.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

ERIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth about $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 32.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 789,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERIC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,844,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,177,115. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

