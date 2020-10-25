Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $27.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th.

THC opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,918,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 645,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,944,000 after purchasing an additional 832,130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 102,145 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

