Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $27.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.83.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on THC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th.
THC opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,918,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 645,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,944,000 after purchasing an additional 832,130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 102,145 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Recommended Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.