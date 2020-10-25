Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRVCF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tervita from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tervita from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tervita from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

OTCMKTS TRVCF opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. Tervita has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

