Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.14.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $149.96 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $155.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,240 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,298. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

