Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $162.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective raised by Truist from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.14.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN opened at $149.96 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $155.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,240 shares of company stock worth $24,454,298. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.