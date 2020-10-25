Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $149.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $155.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,240 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,298. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,910,972,000 after acquiring an additional 361,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,206,000 after acquiring an additional 541,269 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,226,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

