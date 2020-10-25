Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.67. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $76.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $476.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,373,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,868,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,702,000 after buying an additional 2,683,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,492,000 after buying an additional 535,729 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 38.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,769,000 after purchasing an additional 471,698 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $19,318,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,047,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,068,000 after purchasing an additional 285,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.