TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,093,182.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and multiple sclerosis (MS). The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.