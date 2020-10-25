The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get The AZEK alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on AZEK. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.13.

AZEK opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53. The AZEK has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $42.16.

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

In related news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 25,300 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $841,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,304.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Hendrickson sold 30,303 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,007,574.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,801,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 405,708 shares of company stock worth $13,489,791.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $625,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $839,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $12,377,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $13,520,000.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Further Reading: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.