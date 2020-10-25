The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised The First Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

The First Bancshares stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $534.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.88.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $54.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The First Bancshares will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in The First Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 35.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 23.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares during the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

