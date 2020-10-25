The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GBX opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.43. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBX. ValuEngine raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. 140166 raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $132,096.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,946.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,199 shares of company stock worth $755,707 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

