The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

NYSE:IPG opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

