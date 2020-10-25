The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) (LON:MRCH) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $350.20

Shares of The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) (LON:MRCH) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.20 and traded as high as $360.00. The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) shares last traded at $356.00, with a volume of 269,983 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $409.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 350.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 367.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

