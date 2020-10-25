The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on The Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cleveland Research raised The Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The Mosaic has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.83.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,913 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,945,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 431,908 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,469,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,608 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,345,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,177,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.