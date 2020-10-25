The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 5,520 ($72.12) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ULVR. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,480 ($71.60) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,750 ($62.06) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,801.36 ($62.73).

ULVR opened at GBX 4,688.01 ($61.25) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.55. The Unilever Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,761.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,449.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a GBX 37.46 ($0.49) dividend. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $36.98. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s payout ratio is presently 59.36%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,539 ($59.30), for a total value of £2,087,940 ($2,727,906.98).

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

