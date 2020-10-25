The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.35. 5,439,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,034,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.00. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Cowen cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

