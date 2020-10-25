The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $23.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 20.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

