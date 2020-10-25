The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $23.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.13.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.
Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 20.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
