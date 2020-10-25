The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000.

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $21.97 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

