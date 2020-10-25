Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0100

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $49.67 million and $2.05 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004148 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00014346 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007733 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001325 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.