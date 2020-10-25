THETA Price Tops $0.70 (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. In the last week, THETA has traded up 9% against the dollar. One THETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00005371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, WazirX and Upbit. THETA has a market cap of $698.53 million and $48.97 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00034027 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.08 or 0.04491033 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00302557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029857 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001636 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, DDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Bithumb, IDEX, Binance, Gate.io, WazirX, Upbit and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

