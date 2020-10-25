THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.60

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and traded as high as $12.82. THL Credit Senior Loan Fund shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 62,457 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter.

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes. The company was founded on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

