Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives $84.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI stock opened at $81.95 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average is $72.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 14.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 49,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.