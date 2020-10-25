Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRX.L) (LON:TRX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRX.L) (LON:TRX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.36. Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRX.L) shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 8,816,912 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93.

Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRX.L) (LON:TRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.16) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, Cardiac, and GBM-V divisions. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and cellular material from biological tissues, the patient's cells can repopulate and colonise, creating new, like-for-like tissue, which is recognized and accepted by the body by reducing the risk of rejection, and stimulating a natural healing process.

