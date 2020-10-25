TMAC Resources Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:TMR)

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for TMAC Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$66.40 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:TMR opened at C$1.24 on Friday. TMAC Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.44 and a 52 week high of C$4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $161.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.23.

About TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

