Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.37

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.37 and traded as low as $30.14. Tootsie Roll Industries shares last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 133,883 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 12.78%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 21.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 24,424 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 71.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 131,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

