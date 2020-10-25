Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.56.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock opened at C$18.75 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.73 and a twelve month high of C$19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.96.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$342.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$386.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.57 per share, with a total value of C$82,856.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,651,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$143,363,035.69. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $327,626 over the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

