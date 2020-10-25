Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to $30.00 at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.95.

TRMLF opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

