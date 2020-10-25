Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.37

Tower Resources PLC (LON:TRP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.33. Tower Resources shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 74,740 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

About Tower Resources (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 11,809 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.