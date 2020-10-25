Traceability Chain (TAC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,776.00

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $722,555.72 and approximately $1,776.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, LBank and BCEX. Over the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 40.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00120408 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000804 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00021012 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00043577 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,798,174 tokens. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.