TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$17.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RNW. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, October 16th. CIBC downgraded TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$16.50 price target on TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.25.

TSE RNW opened at C$17.52 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$10.82 and a one year high of C$18.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$112.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8539488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 237.36%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

