TransferCoin Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $111,127.40 and $326.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009577 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

