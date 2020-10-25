Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $538.31

Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $538.31 and traded as high as $618.00. Treatt plc (TET.L) shares last traded at $600.00, with a volume of 12,960 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $359.82 million and a PE ratio of 42.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 606.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 538.31.

In other Treatt plc (TET.L) news, insider Vijay Thakrar purchased 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.92) per share, with a total value of £9,944.46 ($12,992.50). Also, insider Richard Andrew Hope purchased 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 413 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £6,116.53 ($7,991.29).

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies ingredient solutions to the flavour, fragrance, brevarage, and consumer products industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

