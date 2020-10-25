TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) PT Raised to $21.00

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.71.
Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.60. TRI Pointe Group has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.
In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,477,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,220 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,688,000 after acquiring an additional 645,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,829 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 71,070 shares during the period.
TRI Pointe Group Company Profile
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
