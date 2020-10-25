TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $821,473.47 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $821,473.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,735,309.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TNET opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $73.82.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 258,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,117,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

