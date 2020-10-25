Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Buys $182,000.00 in Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 7,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TBK shares. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens cut Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 64.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,005,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 394,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 24,006 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 39.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 590,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,334,000 after purchasing an additional 168,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 16,798 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

