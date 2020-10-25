Trollcoin Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $461,340.77 and $10.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

