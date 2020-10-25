Truadvice LLC Acquires New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 955,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,836,000 after acquiring an additional 244,949 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,169,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $168.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $171.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.37.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.