Truadvice LLC Acquires Shares of 6,116 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $474,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 139.5% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 63.0% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 161,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,168,000 after buying an additional 62,336 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.1% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 37,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $103.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $316.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

