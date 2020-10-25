Truadvice LLC Acquires Shares of 6,189 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $515,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,418,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,721,000 after purchasing an additional 659,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $34.16 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

