Truadvice LLC Buys New Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Dover by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dover by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

NYSE DOV opened at $116.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.36 and a 200 day moving average of $101.15.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.